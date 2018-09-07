More leptospirosis cases reported, experts term it a virulent strain

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The leptospirosis outbreak in the state has claimed more lives, with two confirmed cases reported on Thursday. Three deaths due to suspected leptospirosis infection were also reported on the same day. The two confirmed cases of lepto were in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta, respectively.

Following the latest casualties, the toll in the lepto outbreak, including those from the suspected cases, has climbed up to 78. While 16 are confirmed cases, the remaining 62 are suspected lepto infections. On Thursday, 153 suspected lepto cases were reported from the state, of which 36 are confirmed cases.

Dr V Jithesh, Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) secretary, said, “This time around, we are seeing a virulent form of leptospirosis. Within just 72-96 hours, we see the condition of patients going from bad to worse. Most of the deaths are happening due to respiratory failure while usually renal damage causes it.”

The outbreak has also triggered a tug-of-war between the allopathy and alternative systems of medicine. While alternative medicine practitioners claim the medicines they have for leptospirosis and other monsoon diseases do not trigger any allergic reaction, allopathy doctors feel the former is supporting the social media campaign against doxycycline. Since both the sections come under the Health Department, the shadowboxing has left the public a confused lot.

The dengue cases too are showing a rising trend. A total of 47 dengue cases were reported from the state on Thursday, of which five are confirmed cases. One hundred and ninety-seven suspected cases of dengue have been reported from the state so far this month while 52 cases of confirmed dengue were also reported.