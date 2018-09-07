Plea against Alencherry:  Justice Abraham Mathew recuses himself

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Justice Abraham Mathew of the High Court on Thursday recused himself from hearing a revision petition filed against the dismissal of a complaint which had sought the registering of a case against Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry and others in connection with the controversial land deals of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam had dismissed the petition. The revision petition was filed by Paulachan Puthupara of Angamaly, who submitted the Magistrate Court dismissed his previous complaint without adverting to facts and circumstances.