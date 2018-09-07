Home States Kerala

Power cuts likely in some parts of state

The KSEB said on Thursday that it may have to regulate power supply in parts of the state as it is facing a shortage of nearly 700 MW every day.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSEB said on Thursday that it may have to regulate power supply in parts of the state as it is facing a shortage of nearly 700 MW every day. The load-shedding will be between 6.30 pm and 9.30 pm.Over the past two or three days, there has been a significant reduction in Central supply due to problems at NTPC’s Talcher unit in Odisha and Koodankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu (KKNPP). By Thursday, this shortage jumped to 466 MW; 200 MW from Talcher and 266 MW from KKNPP.

The state had been already facing a shortage of about 217 MW as several hydel projects were crippled by the mid-August floods. This includes the 180 MW Lower Periyar, 36.4 MW Poringalkuthu and 32 MW Panniyar hydel projects and several small hydel power projects. It will take three to four months to set them back on their feet, said KSEB officers.

Steps have been taken to make additional purchases from the market to make up for the shortage, a KSEB spokesperson said on Thursday. Power supply will be regulated in parts of the state if and when the KSEB is unable to meet the demand, the spokesperson said.

