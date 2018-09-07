School arts fest fraud: Criminal case to be filed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Upa Lok Ayukta has ordered criminal cases to be registered against three men for forging documents to obtain favourable orders for a school team to participate in the state school arts fest.Cases will be registered against K Baiju of Changaramkulam, Malappuram, and mime teachers Sreejith and Adam Shah said Upa Lok Ayukta A K Basheer in an order on Thursday. The order was issued on the basis of an investigation report filed by C Bastian Sabu, SP, CBCID, Palakkad.

Last year, Baiju moved the division bench of Lok Ayukta alleging irregularities in the conduct of the Thrissur district school arts fest. He sought an interim order allowing his daughter and friends studying in St John’s School, Kunnamkulam, to participate in the mime event of the arts fest. The division bench dismissed the case on the grounds that the team had come up fifth in the district-level event.

Baiju filed a writ petition before the High Court, but that too was dismissed. Despite the dismissals, he filed a fresh complaint before the single bench but concealed the dismissal of the earlier complaint by the division bench and the High Court.