Home States Kerala

School arts fest fraud: Criminal case to be filed

Last year, Baiju moved the division bench of Lok Ayukta alleging irregularities in the conduct of the Thrissur district school arts fest.

Published: 07th September 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Upa Lok Ayukta has ordered criminal cases to be registered against three men for forging documents to obtain favourable orders for a school team to participate in the state school arts fest.Cases will be registered against K Baiju of Changaramkulam, Malappuram, and mime teachers Sreejith and Adam Shah said Upa Lok Ayukta A K Basheer in an order on Thursday. The order was issued on the basis of an investigation report filed by C Bastian Sabu, SP, CBCID, Palakkad. 

Last year, Baiju moved the division bench of Lok Ayukta alleging irregularities in the conduct of the Thrissur district school arts fest. He sought an interim order allowing his daughter and friends studying in St John’s School, Kunnamkulam, to participate in the mime event of the arts fest. The division bench dismissed the case on the grounds that the team had come up fifth in the district-level event.

Baiju filed a writ petition before the High Court, but that too was dismissed. Despite the dismissals, he filed a fresh complaint before the single bench but concealed the dismissal of the earlier complaint by the division bench and the High Court. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality