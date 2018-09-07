Home States Kerala

Special police team launches investigation into robbery at Vinod Chandran's house

 A special team of police has launched a detailed investigation into  connection with the robbery at Mathruhumi News editor Vinod Chandran’s house.

Published: 07th September 2018 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A special team of police has launched a detailed investigation into connection with the robbery at Mathruhumi News editor Vinod Chandran’s house. The 15 member- team led by DySP P P Sadanandan comprises two CIs too. As part of the investigation, the squad has started checking CCTV visuals from Thazhe Chovva and nearby places. Since the gang had robbed the mobile phones of Vinod and his wife, attempts to identify the tower location are in progress. As per the initial assumption of the police, the crime was committed by a  gang from outside of state.

What the police say
Gang members spoke Hindi and English and came in an Indica car
The burglars spent nearly an hour at the crime scene
Cash worth D15,000 and 25 sovereigns of gold, ATM cards, mobiles, laptop and home lost
Incident took place around 1 am

