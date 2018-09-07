Home States Kerala

State disaster management department on the anvil

The state government is mulling the formation of a separate disaster management department, a top bureaucrat told Express.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is mulling the formation of a separate disaster management department, a top bureaucrat told Express. The blueprint of the proposal will be finalised only after the return of the Chief Minister from the US.

There is a clear vision in the formation of the department on the lines of the ones in other states, he said. The government will have a detailed study on the department and, before forming this, may have to take a political decision.

There had been a widespread criticism against the state disaster management authority and there were calls from several corners on the formation of a separate department for disaster management. 

Minister to be in charge
A minister will be in charge of the department and a senior IAS officer not below the rank of a Principal Secretary will look after its activities. The department will have a special secretary and and a couple of deputy secretary-level officers. There will be section officers under the deputy secretary-level officers.

