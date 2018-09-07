State government  to form Disaster Response Force  

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on the lines of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) too will be formed, the officer said. This force will be purely on deputation basis. The appointments will be from various departments, including paramilitary forces, and headed by an IPS officer.

The force, having personnel from the police, fire force, forests and excise departments, will be given intensive training. The force will be stationed at three centres and, like the elite forces, ready to take on any mission without delay. The budget and other details are yet to be finalised, he said. However, M V Jayarajan, private secretary to the Chief Minister, told Express, “We have not yet taken a final decision on the formation of a separate department.”