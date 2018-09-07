State Police Chief Loknath Behera seeks legal view on P K Sasi rape charge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera has sought legal opinion on the allegation of rape against P K Sasi MLA. The opinion was sought as the victim, a DYFI local leader, was yet to lodge a complaint with the police. However, the KSU and the Yuva Morcha had earlier filed complaints with Behera seeking action against the legislator.

Behera told Express that since the victim has not lodged a complaint with him, he can’t initiate action against the MLA right away. “I am yet to get a complaint from the woman. Only the complaints filed by two political outfits have reached me. Without seeking the prosecutor’s statement, how then can I take action?” Behera asked. He added the action will be decided based on the legal opinion.

Meanwhile, State Women’s Commission chairperson M C Josephine has urged the woman to approach the police and file a case. In the wake of her controversial statement that the Commission won’t take a suo moto case against the MLA, Josephine tried to deflect the barbs saying action will be initiated by the body if the victim files a complaint with them. She added the Commission will not show political partisanship.