Woman who reported her husband missing gets triple talaq notice

A young mother was in a rude shock when her husband, who was reported missing, posted a  notice of instant triple talaq or instant divorce to her and their mosque. 

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARGOD: A young mother was in a rude shock when her husband, who was reported missing, posted a  notice of instant triple talaq or instant divorce to her and their mosque. Muneera K, 32, of Anjammile at Kundamkuzhy in Bedadka gram panchayat told Express that she did not accept the notice sent to her by her husband Shihabuddin,29. “But members of the mosque committee came home to inform me of the divorce,” she said.

But Muneera, mother of an eight-year-old girl, is not taking the notice lying down. “I have filed a complaint with our mosque to find a solution,” she said. The mosque committee member is likely to take up the plaint for discussion on Friday. To be sure, the Supreme Court had declared ‘instant’ triple talaq unconstitutional and and not an essential part of Islam in August, 2017. A law to make it a criminal act is in the making in Parliament.

‘I feel cheated... I am ruined’
Shihabuddin, a native of Malappuram, and Muneera married at Badr Juma Masjid at Maruthadukam in Kundamkuzhy on February 7, 2010. Now, the couple and their daughter are members of Illias Juma Masjid, Kalladakutti, in Kudamkuzhy. As per Islamic rules, divorces should be informed at the mosque where the marriage was registered, and Shihabuddin sent the notice to Badr Juma Masjid. “We got the notice from him, we have informed her and her father too,” said mosque secretary K A Ibrahim. “As far as Islamic laws are concerned, the couple is divorced. But now with the new ruling, we will have to check with experts,” he said.

Muneera, who has studied only up to Class VII, filed her complaint with the Illias Juma Masjid on Tuesday. She said, after their marriage to him, they sold the 20 cents of land her father gave her for `2.8 lakh, and he used the money to buy a motorcycle, learn aluminium fabrication, and start the business too. Before leaving, he sold his motorcycle too.

On July 31, Shihabuddin did not come home. “I waited till day break but he did not come,” she said. Later, she came to know that he left home with his belongings with his maternal uncle. On August 6, she filed a missing person complaint with Bedadka police. “But when I go to the station to follow up, the officers harass me asking if this is my second marriage. Even at SP office, the officers, humiliated me with the same question,” she said.  

