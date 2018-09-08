Assessment of damaged houses to begin on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration will begin the assessment of houses damaged in the floods from Monday. The assessment will be done with the help of the mobile App launched by the State IT Mission. The training for the employees of the Information Kerala Mission in this regard has been completed. Since the entire assessment will be done with the help of GPS tagging, the chances for errors will be minimal, according to the IT officers.The MLAs of the district who attended a review meeting in connection with the damage assessment have presented the requirements of their constituencies.

Ernakulam

Hibi Eden MLA said a total of 279 houses were completely damaged at Cheranalloor. Another 671 houses suffered partial damages. The MLA said the relief kits are yet to be distributed in some areas, which need to be addressed. The boats and country nets at the coastal areas are also damaged. The Fisheries Department should address the issue at the earliest. Various voluntary associations have come forward to construct houses for the victims. The necessary sanctions should be given to them.

Muvattupuzha

Eldho Abraham MLA said the traders and merchants, both small and large scale, have suffered a huge loss in Muvattupuzha, owing to the floods. Even at this financial crisis, they have contributed to the relief fund. The Ministers should visit various constituencies so as to intensify the relief fund collection. Thirteen persons are under treatment for rat fever in two hospitals in Muvattupuzha

Vypeen

S Sharma MLA said 78 camps were opened at Vypeen where nearly 75,000 people were sheltered. they were forced to move to camps after sea water entered their houses.

Paravur

V D Satheeshan MLA said study materials are to be distributed to 25,000 students in Paravur. The Rs 10,000 immediate relief amount should be disbursed at the earliest. The waste removal is being carried out effectively. There should be maximum clarity in data collection on damages. It should be carried out in a transparent manner.

Aluva

The assessment of damages in Aluva should be carried out at the earliest. It is one of the worst flood-affected areas in the state. The small-scale vendors and merchants have lost their means of livelihood. The compensation amount should be distributed soon. Likewise, many people have lost their houses and vehicles in the floods. The officers concerned should act immediately and help them in getting compensation. An all-party meeting should be convened at the ward-level.