Flood relief: J P Nadda assures state’s health sector of ‘all help’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda on Friday assured all necessary help from the Centre to tackle the losses and damage the state’s health sector faced due to the recent floods.

Nadda, who reviewed the relief and rescue measures carried out in the state with Health Minister K K Shailaja, expressed his grief and sorrow on the ill-fated deaths and damage the floods caused.

“The Health Ministry is continuously monitoring the public health situation arising out of the floods in Kerala. All possible measures for flood relief will be taken up. We will soon send a national team of experts to assess the damage. The communication between the Centre and the state has improved in the past few months post the Nipah virus outbreak. Financial assistance will be provided for reconstructing damaged health institutions and equipment,” Nadda told reporters.

He said the Centre assisted the state by providing medicines, manpower and doctors from South India during the crisis. “Fifty doctors were kept on standby for deputation to affected areas at short notice. Around 48 essential emergency drugs, including chlorine tablets, were dispatched on the state’s request. Sixty tonnes of bleaching powder and four lakh sanitary pads were also provided, while insecticides, larvicides and fogging machines were also mobilised and delivered here. Forty fogging machines were also procured and delivered later,” he said.

On the state’s request, norms were relaxed according to circumstances and `18.71 crore was accorded to it through the National Health Mission (NHM). Psycho-social teams comprising 40 members have been deployed from NIMHANS, Bengaluru, for rapid psycho-social assessment and community-based psycho-social care. “To relieve people from the mental health trauma, experts gave counselling to over one lakh people. So far, we have got good results from the treatment,” said Nadda.

18 lakh doxycycline capsules provided

In the wake of an increase in the number of leptospirosis cases, Kerala was given 18 lakh doxycycline capsules used for treatment of leptospirosis. National Centre for Disease Control is monitoring the outbreak. An event-based daily reporting for epidemic-prone diseases is being followed from August 21. The Strategic Operation Centre has been activated.The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and its state branch are also providing assistance to the state. Around 5,000 volunteers of IRCS participated in the search and rescue operations.