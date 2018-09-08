Hanan alleges foul play behind accident that injured her spinal cord

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: It was a shocking news for the people in Kerala when Hanan met with an accident on September 5. While inside the hospital as she strives to regain her health, Hanan alleged foul play behind the accident.

As per the primary reports with the police, Hanan's car rammed into an electric post, while returning home after a programme at Kozhikkode. The incident happened at Mathilakam near Kodungallur and the local people helped in taking her to a nearby hospital.

Hanan suffered injuries on the spinal cord and underwent a surgery at Medical Trust Hospital, Ernakulam. She suspects the statements of the car driver, whom she has never met before, were false.

According to Hanan, "The driver said that someone tried to cross the road suddenly, which led to the accident. But, I didn't see anyone there, nor the police could confirm it. Moreover, the driver had given a statement that we had parked the car on the roadside and slept from 1 am to 6 am. But, it is not true. When I woke up at around 3 am, he was driving the car."

She also added that the driver did not look shocked after the accident. After he hit the electric post, he came out as a normal person. "Either he was sleeping while driving or it was a foul play," she alleged.

Responding to the issue of the live video put up by some local journalists at Mathilakam, Hanan said that she has planned to lodge a complaint with the Women's commission to probe about it.

"In the live video, they have said that I asked them to go live. It is not true as I don't know any of them. They went live on social media without my consent, that too when I was lying there with unbearable pain," she added.

A surgery was performed on D12 of the Spinal cord and she had been advised to take ample rest. Amidst all the pain, Hanan is happy that her father returned to her.

Even though she is suffering a leg pain, the doctors did not find any issues with leg and urged her to take proper rest.

Meanwhile, Mathilakam police had already registered a case against the driver Jithesh Kumar, based on the complaint of Vadakkeveetil Sulaiman, who took her to the hospital. The Police had taken the statement of Hanan on Saturday, following which further investigations would be conducted.