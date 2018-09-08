Kerala Agriculture Minister Sunil Kumar attacks top bureaucrat

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar on Saturday attacked a top bureaucrat for his remarks on paddy cultivation in Alappuzha district.

Kumar of the Communist Party of India (CPI) told the media that Additional Chief Secretary P.H. Kurien should not speak at the expense of the state government.

"This will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister as a state government official has to implement the policies of the government. No official should blabber at the expense of the government," the Minister added.

At a meeting recently, Kurien said that it was foolish to waste money by engaging in paddy cultivation in Kuttanadu area.

"For the Agriculture Minister, increasing paddy cultivation is a vow. Paddy cultivation in Kuttanadu is garnering negative returns. This happens even after the government provides subsidy in fertilizer and also for pumping operations. The best bet in Kuttanadu would be to concentrate in tourism, fishing or drinking water projects," Kurien had said.