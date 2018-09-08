Home States Kerala

Muslim League not for Bharat bandh in Kerala: M K Muneer

Muslim League is not for the Bharat bandh organised by the Congress in the state, said deputy leader of opposition in state assembly MK Muneer. 

Published: 08th September 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Muslim League is not for the Bharat bandh organised by the Congress in the state, said deputy leader of opposition in state assembly MK Muneer. He told a meet-the-press organised by the Thiruvananthapuram press club on the subject of ‘Kerala after floods’ that his party has requested the Congress leadership to spare the state from the Bharth bandh as it is yet to recover from the effects of deluge.

Muneer attacked the state government for pressurizing government employees to pay one month’s salary towards the Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund. “They should voluntarily give their contributions. While some people may be wishing to pay two months’ salary, some may be able to pay only ten days’ salary. While the government is calling for austerity measures from the public, the appointment of a new minister means appointing a horde of staff members, which will bleed the exchequer,” he said.

 He said that after floods and contamination of water several water-borne viral and bacterial diseases break out and the health department should act cautiously to prevent casualties. He accused the government of not allowing voluntary organisations to conduct medical camps. The information given was that camps would be conducted directly by the government with the DMO in charge. But the government soon withdrew from the scene, resulting in difficulties for the public.

“The government which is calling for unity at this time of crisis should show unity among its ministers. The situation is such that the order of one department is being annulled by another department with works coming to a standstill. The Chief Minister cannot do a remote control administration at this time of crisis. EP Jayarajan is only meant to preside in cabinet meetings,” he said.  

