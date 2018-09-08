Police seek Tirupati model crowd mgmt system in Sabarimala

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As opposition mounts over the suggestion to make online booking mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims, the Police Department has decided to dilute its initial proposal.

The earlier proposal had envisaged a limit on daily pilgrims to 80,000 and made it mandatory for the devotees to pre-book their darshan slots via virtual queue- a software developed by the police’s IT wing.

With the Dewaswom Board officials and Hindu organisations livid in their protest against the restriction and mandatory online booking, the department is mulling over setting up a crowd management system at Nilakkal, which will be the base camp. The police feel the crowd can be better managed if a software- similar to the one being used in Tirupati temple- is used to check the influx of the devotees that peaks during the November-December window.

The marked advantage of the system is that it will enable the pilgrims to book offline too.

Expected to cost around Rs 20 crore, the police have forwarded the new proposal to the government for clearance. The police sources said the proposal was submitted after a group of officers visited Sabarimala on Wednesday to take stock of the post-flood situation.“The main argument against the mandatory online booking was that all sections of pilgrims can’t do it. But we can facilitate offline booking too if the software and hardware needed for crowd management are put in place,” said an officer, who was part of the delegation that visited Sabarimala.

The crowd management system will be accompanied by a traffic management system that will streamline vehicular movement from Pathanamthitta onwards. A master control room will be set up in Pathanamthitta town from where traffic snarls, crowd etc will be assessed after collating information from the transit camps, Nilakkal and Pamba.

As the infrastructure of Pamba has been decimated by flood, crowd management will have to be done at Nilakkal. The police will set up 25 centres to manage the crowd while KSRTC will install five.The police centres are meant for those who have done bookings online while the KSRTC kiosks will be for those who want to do an offline booking.

The police also have put forward a suggestion seeking a ban on private vehicles including those of VIPs beyond Nilakkal. The KSRTC buses will ferry the pilgrims from there onwards. “If the VIP vehicles are allowed and others are blocked, it will foment trouble. Hence we have proposed a ban on special status accorded to VIPs,” police sources said.