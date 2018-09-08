Ragging: Five students booked

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Based on the complaint filed by Athul, the Wagamon police registered a case against five students on Friday, who are yet to be arrested. Prameela, Athul’s mother, told Express her son is in shock and scared of returning to the hostel. She alleged he was repeatedly bullied by his seniors since he joined college. “One day they called Athul for ragging.

However, he managed to escape by lying to them he had epilepsy. But later, they found out Athul had no such disease. Hence, in retaliation, the five-member gang called him to the college premises on Tuesday evening and asked him to hold an iron rod in one hand and his mobile phone on the other,” she said.

“Athul was asked to stand there for nearly one and a half hours without dropping any of the items. Meanwhile, the team started beating him severely with a stick. Athul was beaten up for half an hour,” she said.Since Athul was threatened by them that he would be finished off, if the news went out, he went to the hostel that evening without letting anybody know about it. However, he was taken to a private hospital at Erattupetta by his roommates, who found Athul sick, and they later informed his parents as well.

Athul said that ragging is a regular feature at the college. As the seniors threaten them saying they will be killed, nobody will file a complaint or inform their parents. “One of my colleagues named Safe, a native of Kottayam, had a similar experiencing within days of joining the college and he left soon,” Athul said.

Prameela said Athul was discharged from the hospital, while further treatment will take place at Kollam.

“They have repeatedly attacked and bullied my son and they may do so in the future. My son is scared to return. We want the institution to take strict action against the students involved in the case,” she said.

Principal of the college Shankar Rajeev said Athul had admitted it was an error of judgment on his part and withdrew his complaint. The student however denied this. The police too confirmed the complaint stands.