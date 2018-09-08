Home States Kerala

Ragging: Five students booked

 Based on the complaint filed by Athul, the Wagamon police registered a case against five students on Friday, who are yet to be arrested.

Published: 08th September 2018 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Based on the complaint filed by Athul, the Wagamon police registered a case against five students on Friday, who are yet to be arrested. Prameela, Athul’s mother, told Express her son is in shock and scared of returning to the hostel. She alleged he was repeatedly bullied by his seniors since he joined college. “One day they called Athul for ragging.

However, he managed to escape by lying to them he had epilepsy. But later, they found out Athul had no such disease. Hence, in retaliation, the five-member gang called him to the college premises on Tuesday evening and asked him to hold an iron rod in one hand and his mobile phone on the other,” she said.

“Athul was asked to stand there for nearly one and a half hours without dropping any of the items. Meanwhile, the team started beating him severely with a stick. Athul was beaten up for half an hour,” she said.Since Athul was threatened by them that he would be finished off, if the news went out, he went to the hostel that evening without letting anybody know about it. However, he was taken to a private hospital at Erattupetta by his roommates, who found Athul sick, and they later informed his parents as well.  

Athul said that ragging is a regular feature at the college. As the seniors threaten them saying they will be killed, nobody will file a complaint or inform their parents. “One of my colleagues named Safe, a native of Kottayam, had a similar experiencing within days of joining the college and he left soon,” Athul said.

Prameela said Athul was discharged from the hospital, while further treatment will take place at Kollam. 
“They have repeatedly attacked and bullied my son and they may do so in the future. My son is scared to return. We want the institution to take strict action against the students involved in the case,” she said.

Principal of the college Shankar Rajeev  said Athul had admitted it was an error of judgment on his part and withdrew his complaint. The student however denied this. The police too confirmed the complaint stands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wagamon police Ragging

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality