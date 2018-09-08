Spot admission to medical seats over the weekend

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Spot admission to medical seats in the state will be held over the weekend. There will be no change in the seats for the 93 top rankholders. Admissions will be held to the 71 remaining MBBS seats and 400 BDS seats.

However, admission to four self-financing medical colleges (Al Azhar Medical College, Thodupuzha, DM College, Wayanad, P K Das Medical College, Palakkad and S R Medical College, Varkala) are back to square one after a Supreme Court bench stayed their MBBS admissions. They have to wait till September 12 when the apex court will most probably announce its verdict.

Students who got selected in the four colleges where MBBS admissions are stayed can opt for other colleges during counselling on Sept 8 and 9.