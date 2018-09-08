Home States Kerala

Spot admission to medical seats over the weekend

Students who got selected in the four colleges where MBBS admissions are stayed can opt for other colleges during counselling on Sept 8 and 9.

Published: 08th September 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Spot admission to medical seats in the state will be held over the weekend. There will be no change in the seats for the 93 top rankholders. Admissions will be held to the 71 remaining MBBS seats and 400 BDS seats.

However, admission to four self-financing medical colleges (Al Azhar Medical College, Thodupuzha, DM College, Wayanad, P K Das Medical College, Palakkad and S R Medical College, Varkala) are back to square one after a Supreme Court bench stayed their MBBS admissions. They have to wait till September 12 when the apex court will most probably announce its verdict.

Students who got selected in the four colleges where MBBS admissions are stayed can opt for other colleges during counselling on Sept 8 and 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
medical seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality