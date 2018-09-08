Home States Kerala

Top deck reshuffle in state police

Sukesan will replace Rajan D, who has been transferred to Special Branch, Thiruvananthapuram as SP. 

Published: 08th September 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sukesan R, who as Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau SP investigated the bar bribe case involving former Finance Minister K M Mani, has been posted as Principal of Police Training College, Thiruvananthapuram. He was one among the 12 retired officers from the state service who were appointed to the Indian Police Service from the 2016 Select List. 

Sukesan will replace Rajan D, who has been transferred to Special Branch, Thiruvananthapuram as SP. 
wThe other officers who were promoted to IPS cadre are: Jamaludeen A S (appointed as SP, Anti Terrorist Force (HQ), Malappuram), Abdul Karim U (SP & Commandant, MSP), Sukumara Pillai J (Assistant Inspector General, Police Headquarters), Xavier T F (SP& Commandant SAP, Thiruvananthapuram), Sabu P S (SP, Crime Branch, Thiruvananthapuram), Vijayakumaran K P (SP, Special Branch, Thrissur Range), Vimal K S (SP, Headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram), James Joseph (SP, Vigilance, Kottayam), Tomy K M (Deputy Commissioner, Kozhikode City), Madhu P K (Assistant Director (training), Police Academy, Thrissur).

Ex-Kottayam SP gets posting
Former Kottayam S P V M Mohammed Rafique, who was caught in the eye of the storm due to alleged police lethargy in the Kevin murder case, has been reinstated. He was appointed as SP in Crime Branch (Organised Crime Wing), Ernakulam.

Other transfers 
Sreedharan G (appointed as SP, Crime Branch, Kollam), Sunil Babu P (SP, Crime Branch, Kozhikode), Shareefudeen E (SP, Vigilance, Thiruvananthapuram), Alex K John (Assistant Inspector General, Coastal Security, Ernakulam), Navneet Sharma (ASP, Agali), Sujith Das (ASP, Nedumangad)

DySPs promoted as SPs (Non IPS)
S Muraleedharan (posted as DCP, Chief Security Officer of Sree Padmanabha temple), V G Vinod Kumar (SP, NRI Cell, Thiruvananthapuram), P V Wilson (Commandant, Armed Police, Thrissur), S Sasidharan (SP, Vigilance, Kozhikode), Harilal V V (Commandant, India Reserve Battalion), Ajith V (SP, Special Cell, Thiruvananthapuram).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality