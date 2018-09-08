Top deck reshuffle in state police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sukesan R, who as Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau SP investigated the bar bribe case involving former Finance Minister K M Mani, has been posted as Principal of Police Training College, Thiruvananthapuram. He was one among the 12 retired officers from the state service who were appointed to the Indian Police Service from the 2016 Select List.

Sukesan will replace Rajan D, who has been transferred to Special Branch, Thiruvananthapuram as SP.

wThe other officers who were promoted to IPS cadre are: Jamaludeen A S (appointed as SP, Anti Terrorist Force (HQ), Malappuram), Abdul Karim U (SP & Commandant, MSP), Sukumara Pillai J (Assistant Inspector General, Police Headquarters), Xavier T F (SP& Commandant SAP, Thiruvananthapuram), Sabu P S (SP, Crime Branch, Thiruvananthapuram), Vijayakumaran K P (SP, Special Branch, Thrissur Range), Vimal K S (SP, Headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram), James Joseph (SP, Vigilance, Kottayam), Tomy K M (Deputy Commissioner, Kozhikode City), Madhu P K (Assistant Director (training), Police Academy, Thrissur).

Ex-Kottayam SP gets posting

Former Kottayam S P V M Mohammed Rafique, who was caught in the eye of the storm due to alleged police lethargy in the Kevin murder case, has been reinstated. He was appointed as SP in Crime Branch (Organised Crime Wing), Ernakulam.

Other transfers

Sreedharan G (appointed as SP, Crime Branch, Kollam), Sunil Babu P (SP, Crime Branch, Kozhikode), Shareefudeen E (SP, Vigilance, Thiruvananthapuram), Alex K John (Assistant Inspector General, Coastal Security, Ernakulam), Navneet Sharma (ASP, Agali), Sujith Das (ASP, Nedumangad)

DySPs promoted as SPs (Non IPS)

S Muraleedharan (posted as DCP, Chief Security Officer of Sree Padmanabha temple), V G Vinod Kumar (SP, NRI Cell, Thiruvananthapuram), P V Wilson (Commandant, Armed Police, Thrissur), S Sasidharan (SP, Vigilance, Kozhikode), Harilal V V (Commandant, India Reserve Battalion), Ajith V (SP, Special Cell, Thiruvananthapuram).