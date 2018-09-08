Home States Kerala

Tourism potential intact: Event Management Association Kerala

Published: 08th September 2018

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Event Management Association Kerala (EMAK) on Friday called for highlighting the state’s readiness to pursue opportunities in tourism to revive the sector’s near-stagnant economy.The association said even as business tourism venues like convention centres, wedding destinations and hotels in Kochi are unaffected by the floods, the view that the whole state is reeling under the aftermath of the deluge and post-flood epidemics has to be debunked, as it is resulting in widespread cancellation and rescheduling of bookings.

The premier hotels in the city have reported having lost business of around Rs 14 crore owing to the deluge.  The tourism industry in the state, which employees 25 lakh people directly and indirectly, generates an annual business of around Rs 34,000 crore.

“The fear of imminent damage to infrastrucutre and the outbreak of epidemic like leptospirosis are causing confusion among the potential tourist looking towards Kerala as a possible venue for  vacation, destination weddings, business conferences and even medical tourism,” said Raju Kannampuzha, general secretary, EMAK.  

Event Management Association Kerala

