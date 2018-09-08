V Salim appointed Greater Cochin Devpt Authority chief

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Friday appointed V Salim as the new chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). He is a member of the CPM Ernakulam District Committee and is the Aluva Area Committee secretary. He will succeed C N Mohanan who resigned last week after being elected the CPM district secretary.

V Salim

Salim began his political career through the students’ wing of the party while studying at Edathala Al-Ameen College. He secured a degree in Economics from Kalamassery St Paul’s College. He also handled various roles, including MG University Union chairman, Students Council general secretary, University Syndicate member, SFI Ernakulam district secretary, SFI state joint secretary and central committee member.

He was also the former vice chairman of Aluva Municipality. Though he contested in the last Assembly elections from Aluva, Salim lost the to UDF’s Anwar Sadath. He was also jailed for leading various protests while he was active in student politics. He was also attacked by political goons while leading strikes against the non-issuance of students’ passes.