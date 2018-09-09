54-year-old Nun's body found in Kerala convent well

By Express News Service

PATHANAPURAM: A nun of Malankara Orthodox Syrian was found dead at Church Mount Tabor Dayara and Convent at Pathanapuram on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sister Susan Mathew (55).

The dead body was found inside the convent well when the employees traced blood stains nearby, around 9 am.

Police and fire force reached the spot. The locals demanded the presence of RDO before the body being fished out from the well.

Pathanapuram police is taking the statements of other nuns and staff in the convent.

There are visible blood stains near the well and in the room of Sr Susan.

She was a teacher at St Stephens School Pathanapuram for the last 25 years.

She was a native of Kallada in Kollam.

Death of Catholic nun Sr Abhaya in 1992 in similar circumstances had snowballed into a major controversy and investigation by the central agencies.