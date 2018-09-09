Home States Kerala

Action will be taken against those polluting water bodies:  Loknath Behera

Behera also pointed out the sections of IPC which could prosecute the violators.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Strict action will be taken against those who contaminate water bodies in the state, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said here on Saturday. In a statement, the DGP said he has directed all the district police chiefs to take appropriate actions against the people who dump pollutants on river, lake and sea. 

He has also issued an executive directive, detailing various legal aspects to authorise the police to take action against the offenders. Apart from enforcement, Behera also ordered the police chiefs to coordinate with local bodies, Harithakeralam mission, revenue departments, and Suchitwa Mission to conduct awareness programmes and to initiate legal action. 

Section 120 (e) of the Act says: “If any person defines water sources or water supply or cause hindrance to public sanitation activities or make public place dirty or causes serious damage to environment unlawfully shall, on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to one year or with fine which may extend to `5,000 or with both.” 

Loknath Behera

