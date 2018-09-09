Home States Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls for generous contributions

The floods had inflicted heavy losses on the state’s denizens and various schemes were rolled out by the government to help the flood-hit rebuild shattered lives.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday called upon Malayalees to contribute generously to the government’s fund drive from September 10-15 to rebuild the flood-hit state. The people should make donations according to their financial status and ministers, people’s representatives and government officers will lead the fund collection in every district.

The floods had inflicted heavy losses on the state’s denizens and various schemes were rolled out by the government to help the flood-hit rebuild shattered lives. In the prevailing circumstances, the government ought to tread cautiously while shouldering the responsibility of building a new Kerala by compensating the loss incurred by the society, he said.

Since the loss caused by the floods has been put at Rs 30,000 crore, Kerala has to seek support from both within and outside the state. The state government employees have agreed to contribute a month’s salary. 
Besides, top professionals, traders, vehicle owners, farmers and people from all walks of life can play a vital role in the rebuilding efforts, he said. 

