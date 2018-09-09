CPM will justify faith reposed in it: Minister A K Balan

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The CPM will indeed measure up to the exacting standards expected of it by the woman DYFI leader, who accused Shoranur MLA P K Sasi of sexual misconduct, said Minister A K Balan. He is a member of the inquiry panel - P K Sreemathy MP is the other one - set up by the party to look into the charges levelled against P K Sasi.

Balan said if the charge against the MLA turned out to be true, action will be initiated against him. The party will complete the process of investigations after factoring in the feelings and the present state of mind of the complainant. Whatever action the complainant chooses to pursue, the party and the government will extend full support to it.

He was also at pains to justify the probe being conducted by the CPM against its own MLA. If the complainant was not satisfied with the outcome of the party’s probe, she is free to choose an alternative option, he said.