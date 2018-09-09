Different ordeal as water level dips, boats get stuck 

Biju E Paul By

ALAPPUZHA: Commuters, who travelled along the Vembanad Lake at the time of flood, had found it tough to get into boats as the water level remained too high. They continue to face the ordeal but in a different way as the level has gone down drastically, by more than three feet in one week.

The Kerala State Water Transport Department (KSWTD) had to shift its boat jetty in the Vada canal, where it has been functioning for a century, to 300 metres away. KSWTD director Shaji V Nair said water level has been receding at an alarming level."It reached below three-four feet in two days. The mud surfaced in many areas of the canal, which is a part of the Vembanad Lake. So we couldn't operate services," said Shaji.

In Kochi, the boats got stranded in yards.

Traffic superintendent Sujith said: "We couldn't shift the boat from the yard as water level went down by 2.5-3 feet in the area. At Mattancherry boat jetty, leaf of a boat got damaged after it hit a huge log brought in by flood. The height between the jetty ramps and boats also increased, making it difficult for them to anchor."

A survey carried out jointly by Kerala and Tamil Nadu health departments has come out with a warning on the possible outbreak of vector-borne diseases in flood-hit areas.

Having drawn flak from various quarters over the delay in opening dam shutters, the government considers framing a policy, making it mandatory to release water when water levels reach a particular point.

