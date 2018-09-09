Home States Kerala

Different ordeal as water level dips, boats get stuck 

The Kerala State Water Transport Department (KSWTD) had to shift its boat jetty in the Vada canal, where it has been functioning for a century, to 300 metres away.

Published: 09th September 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

The silt near the Alappuzha boat jetty | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Commuters, who travelled along the Vembanad Lake at the time of flood, had found it tough to get into boats as the water level remained too high. They continue to face the ordeal but in a different way as the level has gone down drastically, by more than three feet in one week.

The Kerala State Water Transport Department (KSWTD) had to shift its boat jetty in the Vada canal, where it has been functioning for a century, to 300 metres away. KSWTD director Shaji V Nair said water level has been receding at an alarming level."It reached below three-four feet in two days. The mud surfaced in many areas of the  canal, which is a part of the Vembanad Lake. So we couldn't operate services," said Shaji.

In Kochi, the boats got stranded in yards.
Traffic superintendent Sujith said: "We couldn't shift the boat from the yard as water level went down by 2.5-3 feet in the area. At Mattancherry boat jetty, leaf of a boat got damaged after it hit a huge log brought in by flood.  The height between the jetty ramps and boats also increased, making it difficult for them to anchor." 

