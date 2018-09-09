Engineering student assaulted

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: An engineering student was assaulted by a gang at Younus College of Engineering at Pallimukku, here, on Friday. Gautham Krishna, 19, a third-year student of the college, was assaulted with weapons by an eight-member gang.

He was taken to the District Hospital with head injuries and later shifted to a private hospital. The Eravipuram police registered a case against Rahul Krishna, a second-year student of the college, and seven others in connection with the incident.

Gautham told the police he was called outside by Rahul to settle an issue between them on Friday. But Rahul, along with others, assaulted him and threatened the students who came to help Gautham.