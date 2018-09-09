‘Expansion of paddy farming part of LDF manifesto’

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A day after Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) P H Kurian called for a rethink on the traditional farming pattern in Kuttanad wetlands and suggested promoting tourism and potable water plants in the flood-hit area, state Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said expansion of paddy cultivation was part of the LDF manifesto.

Kurian, a senior bureaucrat, should not have

made such a comment while being part of the state government, he said. “Everybody has the right to express his opinion, but not at the state government’s expense,” Sunil Kumar said here on Saturday.

He asked how Kurian could come to such a conclusion without conducting a primary study. “Expansion of paddy cultivation to 3 lakh hectares is part of the LDF manifesto. I am doing it for the state government. How can Kurian say it when he is part of the state government?” Sunil Kumar said. He said the issue has been brought to the Chief Minister’s notice.