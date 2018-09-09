Four deaths due to leptospirosis in state on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The daily report released as part of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project by the Health Department registered four deaths due to leptospirosis in the state on Saturday. Of the four casualties, there were three confirmed deaths and one suspected death. While the confirmed deaths were reported from Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasargod districts, the suspected death was reported from Alappuzha.

Under the leptospirosis category, the state had recorded 94 suspected cases and 68 confirmed cases on the day. The other stats include 33 suspected dengue and 13 confirmed dengue cases. A fever death was also reported from Munroe Island in Kollam district.