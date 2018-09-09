Hanan suspects foul play behind accident

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Hanan, the 20-year-old girl who was hailed and trolled on social media after pictures of her selling fish wearing college uniform emerged, alleged foul play behind the road accident involving her.

Hanan’s car rammed into an electric post at Mathilakam near Kodungallur on September 3, while returning home after a programme in Kozhikode, according to primary reports by the police. Local people took her to a nearby hospital.

Hanan, who remains hospitalised after a spinal cord surgery at a private hospital in Ernankulam, said there were inconsistencies in some of the statements given by the car driver, whom she had never met before.“The driver said someone tried to cross the road suddenly, which led to the accident. But, I didn’t see anyone there, nor did the police confirm it. Moreover, the driver has given a statement that we parked the car on the road side and slept from 1 am to 6 am.

But, that’s not true. When I woke up at around 3 am, he was driving the car and we were on the move,” she said. Hanan also alleged the driver was not even shocked by the accident, and soon after hitting the electric post, he emerged as if nothing had happened. “He was either sleeping while driving or there was some foul play,” she alleged.

Responding to a live video put up by some local journalists at Mathilakam, Hanan said she plans to lodge a complaint with the Women’s Commission. “In the live video, they said I asked them to go live. It is not true as I don’t know any of them. “They went live on social media without my consent, and that too, when I was lying there in unbearable pain,” she added.

Amid all the pain, Hanan is happy that her father has returned to her. He is with her at this moment of crisis. She says that she will be happy to have him in her life in the days ahead. The Mathilakam police have registered a case against the driver Jithesh Kumar, based on the complaint of Vadakkeveetil Sulaiman, who took Hanan to the hospital. The police took the statement of Hanan on Saturday. A detailed investigation is on.