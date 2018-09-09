MLA P K Sasi skips public meet at party’s behest

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Shoranur MLA P K Sasi, in the eye of a storm over charges of sexual misconduct levelled by a woman DYFI activist, on Saturday kept off two public programmes he was scheduled to attend at the CPM brass’ behest.

The firebrand leader had been instructed by the party to exercise restraint in his speeches.The CPM Cherpulassery area committee meeting scheduled to be held at 4 pm on Saturday, which P K Sasi was to attend, too has been put off. Similarly, the inauguration of the hi-tech classroom of the Cherpulassery GHSS and the Student Police Cadet unit by P K Sasi were cancelled.

The MLA’s office informed the school authorities he is indisposed and hence won’t be able to make it. Since the hi-tech classroom was set up using the MLAs’ Local Area Asset Creation Fund, the programme was put off.