Home States Kerala

Mop-up counselling for SF colleges resumes

Entrance Commissioner P K Sudheer Babu said students who had got admission to the four medical colleges before the stay order came into effect have also participated in the counselling.

Published: 09th September 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Supreme Court staying the MBBS/BDS spot admission to four self-financing medical colleges, the admission process for other colleges in the state resumed at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Saturday. The mop-up counselling was rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday after the proceedings were stopped following the Supreme Court order. The apex court will hear the case again on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court stayed the admissions to Al-Azhar Medical College & Super Speciality Hospital, Ezhalloor, Thodupuzha, Idukki (150 seats), D M Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalpetta, Wayanad (150 seats), P K Das Institute of Medical Sciences, Vaniyamkulam, Palakkad (150 seats), and S R Medical College and Research Centre, Akathumuri, Thiruvananthapuram (100 seats) based on a petition filed by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Entrance Commissioner P K Sudheer Babu said students who had got admission to the four medical colleges before the stay order came into effect have also participated in the counselling. “We have clearly conveyed to the students that they also have to participate in the spot admission process restarting on Saturday. Even though the students got admission to the said four colleges, it may become invalid if the Supreme Court verdict goes against the colleges. So we can’t leave their (students’) future in the lurch. However, if the Supreme Court verdict favours the colleges, then a counselling session will be held separately for the four colleges,” Sudheer Babu told Express. 

The mop-up counselling to the self-financing medical colleges in the state, which started last Monday, was to fill 550 vacant seats in the MBBS and BDS courses. The four self-financing colleges were also included in the process after they received a favourable verdict from the Kerala High Court against an MCI observation that they did not have adequate facilities to run medical colleges. But later, the Supreme Court issued a temporary stay on the High Court order. 

For the past five days, thousands of students along with their parents from across the state have been coming to the capital city seeking admission to the colleges. Many parents had registered protests against the sudden withdrawal of admission process. Students, ranked between 1 and 4000 in MBBS and BDS admission list, participated in the admission process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Al-Azhar Medical College & Super Speciality Hospital MBBS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality