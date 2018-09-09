Home States Kerala

NCW chief lashes out at Kerala MLA PC George for abusive language against rape victim

Rekha Sharma noted that the commission would be writing to Kerala DGP Lokanath Behera to take action against such lawmakers.

Published: 09th September 2018 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma . (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI Lashing out at Kerala MLA PC George for using 'abusive language' against an alleged rape victim, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma Sunday said such incidents are shameful.

The NCW chairperson said the nun was allegedly facing discrimination after levelling sexual assault charges against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal and that she was not getting support from the church.

Sharma's comments come amid reports of Kerala MLA PC George abusing the nun.

In his statement, the MLA asked why didn't the nun report the incident earlier.

In July this year, the nun filed a complaint with the Kottayam district police chief, alleging that Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal had raped her and had unnatural sex with her multiple times at a small town near Kottayam between 2014 and 2016.

Mulakkal has claimed innocence and said the truth will come out in the police investigation.

TAGS
PC George Kerala Church Sex Scandal NCW

Comments

