No special account earmarked for relief fund

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State government has withdrawn from the decision to handle the flood relief funds received through a special treasury account. The special account was opened on August 31 following calls from various corners that the huge amounts of money, pouring from the public, should be maintained in a transparent manner.

The new order states that the contributions of government employees and public sector undertakings need only be kept in the special account. Festival allowance, which was not given to the government employees, will also be maintained in the special account. However, the money which is contributed directly by the public cannot be transferred into this account, and this raises the fear of the money being misappropriated. The total amount received in CMDRF as on Saturday is Rs 1180.02 crores, and the money spent is `408.66 crores.

Government has started special flood relief fund account, as funds were flowing into the account from both inside and outside the country. This account was in the name of the finance secretary, and was maintained at the Thiruvananthapuram district treasury. This would have provided transparency as to how the funds are spent.

However, MV Jayarajan, private secretary to the Chief Minister, told Express: “There is no change in account. This is done as the contribution of government employees is deducted monthly from their salary accounts and credited to the treasury account. From this account this money is credited to the CMDRF. The CMDRF account is maintained in SBI and other banks as accounts with 80G can be maintained in banks only and corporates and individuals are contributing money only owing to the 80G”.

‘Decision to withdraw flood relief fund account suspicious’

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the government decision to withdraw the special flood relief fund account is suspicious. The government decision will lead to the funds donated by people from across the globe being misappropriated, he said. As the money is flowing to the flood relief fund from both within and outside the country, the decision to withdraw the special account is mysterious, Chennithala said. The Opposition has demanded a special account for the flood relief funds and this was precisely for the funds not to be misappropriated, he said.

The government had first rejected the demand and when it was later accepted and a new account was opened, the society at large welcomed the decision. Now it is suddenly withdrawn. Doubts are emerging as the same government was not able to fully spend the Ockhi relief fund. To confirm the flood relief fund is not misappropriated the special account should be reinstated and the government decision revoked, Chennithala said.

Kerala Congress(M) chairman and former Finance Minister K M Mani has said the government decision to withdraw the special account for flood relief is objectionable. Money which is donated by people from both within and outside the country for the reconstruction of the state should be handled in a transparent manner and for that the special account is indispensable, the veteran leader said. He further said if the special savings bank account is there, then the utilisation of funds will be transparent.