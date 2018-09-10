Home States Kerala

Accidents in monsoon claim more lives in Kerala

Kerala roads are notorious for death traps. Adding to the woes, the figures say the monsoon season contributes a major share to the mishaps on the roads leading to fatalities.

Published: 10th September 2018 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains Kerala floods

Image for representational purpose only.

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala roads are notorious for death traps. Adding to the woes, the figures say the monsoon season contributes a major share to the mishaps on the roads leading to fatalities. As per records with the Transport Research Wing of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, there were 8,014 accidents and 779 persons were killed in 2017 while in 2016, there were as many as 6,902 accidents and 714 fatalities.

From June to September, considered the monsoon season, the state witnessed a substantial increase in accidents. While in 2017 the total number of accidents in rainy season jumped to about 1,000 than in 2016. An average of 330 deaths occurring per month in the season.

However, Deputy Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalathu cited that accidents were more during rainy seasons, but could not say there was a spurt in mishaps and deaths when compared to other months. “Many issues such as low visibility, bad road conditions are the main reasons for accidents during the rainy season,” he said.

Lack of reflectors and the speed breakers on some stretches are not highlighted with white paint, resulting in accidents. Reckless drivers, especially youngsters speeding on the roads in rain, is a growing concern.
“People are aware of the precautions taken during the rainy season, but they do not follow them. For example, using the umbrella while riding a motorcycle is risky. In heavy vehicles, the wipers and powerful halogen lamps may be dysfunctional. All these silly matters would lead to accidents,” said Joint Transport Commissioner (Enforcement) V Sureshkumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
statesfloodsKerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality