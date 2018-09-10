Accidents in monsoon claim more lives in Kerala

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala roads are notorious for death traps. Adding to the woes, the figures say the monsoon season contributes a major share to the mishaps on the roads leading to fatalities. As per records with the Transport Research Wing of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, there were 8,014 accidents and 779 persons were killed in 2017 while in 2016, there were as many as 6,902 accidents and 714 fatalities.

From June to September, considered the monsoon season, the state witnessed a substantial increase in accidents. While in 2017 the total number of accidents in rainy season jumped to about 1,000 than in 2016. An average of 330 deaths occurring per month in the season.

However, Deputy Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalathu cited that accidents were more during rainy seasons, but could not say there was a spurt in mishaps and deaths when compared to other months. “Many issues such as low visibility, bad road conditions are the main reasons for accidents during the rainy season,” he said.

Lack of reflectors and the speed breakers on some stretches are not highlighted with white paint, resulting in accidents. Reckless drivers, especially youngsters speeding on the roads in rain, is a growing concern.

“People are aware of the precautions taken during the rainy season, but they do not follow them. For example, using the umbrella while riding a motorcycle is risky. In heavy vehicles, the wipers and powerful halogen lamps may be dysfunctional. All these silly matters would lead to accidents,” said Joint Transport Commissioner (Enforcement) V Sureshkumar.