Home States Kerala

Bharat Bandh: Normal life disrupted in Kerala; no violence reported

At many places, hartal supporters -- both LDF and UDF -- blocked highways and roads leaving several motorists stranded on the roads for hours.

Published: 10th September 2018 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

KSRTC buses and private buses decided to keep off the road the state observed Bharat Bandh. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the ruling front and opposition in the state against the Union government's move to hike the price of petrol and diesel has disrupted normal life in the state. However, no untoward incidents or sporadic violence reported so far in the state.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES | Bharat Bandh: Madhya Pradesh Congress workers vandalise petrol bunk in Ujjain

Shops and commercial establishments remained closed across the state. Banks which opened in the morning were forcefully closed by hartal supporters. Though the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi had urged its members to function on the day, there were only a few takers. Schools and colleges remained closed and attendance was low in government offices, including the state Secretariat.

According to police, no acts of violence have been reported so far as the KSRTC buses and private buses decided to keep off the road. The train services were not disrupted.

At many places, hartal supporters -- both LDF and UDF -- blocked highways and roads leaving several motorists stranded on the roads for hours. At Thiruvananthapuram, roads were blocked in front of Technopark by the protesters to stop the employees to enter inside the park. The police intervened and arrested them. The police also made arrangements to pick and drop the passengers coming in at the Central railway station to Medical College Hospital, RCC and other respective offices.

At Kochi, the hartal was peaceful and both the parties have carried out marches to central government offices. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala led the UDF protest march at Kochi by travelling in a bullock cart.

At Malabar region too, the hartal was total as the vehicles except private vehicle kept on the roads. At Kozhikode, KSRTC buses initially operated services on a convoy basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharat Bandh Kerala shutdown Fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'The Front Runner' tells the story of the fall 30 years ago of U.S. Senator Gary Hart, played by Hugh Jackman, over allegations of an affair.
  Sex, politics, media converge in 'The Front Runner'
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan collects 'Meryl Streep Award for Excellence'
Gallery
North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the parade to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. | Associated Press
North Korea holds anniversary parade sans ballistic missiles
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed