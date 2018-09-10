Bharat Bandh: Normal life disrupted in Kerala; no violence reported

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the ruling front and opposition in the state against the Union government's move to hike the price of petrol and diesel has disrupted normal life in the state. However, no untoward incidents or sporadic violence reported so far in the state.

Shops and commercial establishments remained closed across the state. Banks which opened in the morning were forcefully closed by hartal supporters. Though the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi had urged its members to function on the day, there were only a few takers. Schools and colleges remained closed and attendance was low in government offices, including the state Secretariat.

According to police, no acts of violence have been reported so far as the KSRTC buses and private buses decided to keep off the road. The train services were not disrupted.

At many places, hartal supporters -- both LDF and UDF -- blocked highways and roads leaving several motorists stranded on the roads for hours. At Thiruvananthapuram, roads were blocked in front of Technopark by the protesters to stop the employees to enter inside the park. The police intervened and arrested them. The police also made arrangements to pick and drop the passengers coming in at the Central railway station to Medical College Hospital, RCC and other respective offices.

At Kochi, the hartal was peaceful and both the parties have carried out marches to central government offices. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala led the UDF protest march at Kochi by travelling in a bullock cart.

At Malabar region too, the hartal was total as the vehicles except private vehicle kept on the roads. At Kozhikode, KSRTC buses initially operated services on a convoy basis.