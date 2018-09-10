Home States Kerala

Bharat Bandh: Shutdown in Kerala against Modi's policies, says Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala

While the Congress workers are out on the streets, the ruling Left supporters appear to maintain a low profile and have stressed that relief operations in flood-affected areas will go on unaffected.

Published: 10th September 2018

Shops at SM Street in Kozhikode remain closed. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A state-wide shutdown called by Kerala's ruling Left and the Congress-led opposition to protest rising fuel prices, was observed on Monday.

While public vehicles remained off the roads in the state, private vehicles were seen plying in many places, while shops, markets and establishments remained shut.

"This is a protest against the wrong policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has also led to the rupee reaching record lows. Under Modi, the country has reached a low," Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said while inaugurating his party's protest in Kochi.

In Kollam, agitated Congress workers protested outside the Head Post office, demanding that it should be closed.

In the state capital, the IT campus at Technopark is functioning and the ISRO units are also working as normal.

There was a complete shutdown in Kasargode, the town that shares a border with Karnataka, as interstate buses kept off the roads.

While the Congress workers are out on the streets, the ruling Left supporters appear to maintain a low profile and have stressed that relief operations in flood-affected areas will go on unaffected.

