Bharat Bandh: Women's Commission member Shahida Kamal attacked 

Published: 10th September 2018 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

People stranded at Kozhikode bus stop as the state observes Bharat Bandh. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Women's Commission member Shahida Kamal was attacked allegedly by Congress workers at Neduthery in Kollam, as the state observes Bharat Bandh.

She was admitted to the Pathanapuram taluk hospital following the attack and her condition, according to sources, is not serious.

Shahida Kamal's official car was damaged in the attack. She alleged that the scarf she had used to cover her head was pulled down by the protesters.

The Kunnicode police has registered a case.

