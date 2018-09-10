Bharat Bandh: Women's Commission member Shahida Kamal attacked 

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Women's Commission member Shahida Kamal was attacked allegedly by Congress workers at Neduthery in Kollam, as the state observes Bharat Bandh.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES | Bharat Bandh: Madhya Pradesh Congress workers vandalise petrol bunk in Ujjain

She was admitted to the Pathanapuram taluk hospital following the attack and her condition, according to sources, is not serious.

Shahida Kamal's official car was damaged in the attack. She alleged that the scarf she had used to cover her head was pulled down by the protesters.

The Kunnicode police has registered a case.