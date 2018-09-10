Cops under pressure, politicians scared: Protesters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Protesters agitating against the delay in arresting Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of sexually abusing a nun, have alleged the police is under outside pressure for doing so. The protesters, who have united under the banner of the Joint Christian Council (JCC), have also expressed concerns over the silence of the state government and the Opposition in the matter.

“Wealth beyond belief and political influence are factors that keep Mulakkal safe. When the Supreme Court has said a rape accused can be arrested based on the woman’s statement alone, it is surprising he is roaming scot-free,” said Joseph Varghese of the JCC.“Many people are scared. Even in the various tiers of the church, fear may be the factor. If Franco Mulakkal convenes a press conference, many masks will fall off. This is why he is being offered support and protection,” Joseph alleged.

Nuns from the Missionaries of Jesus under the Jalandhar diocese – the congregation to which the nun who was allegedly abused by Mulakkal belongs to – took to the streets against the delay in providing justice to her. “The police is yet to take any action. The pressure from external forces is the only possibility we see for its lackadaisical approach,” one of the nuns alleged.

One of the protesters said the bishop was now an accused. “This is now becoming an organisational crime with the church extending its support, through silence or otherwise, to Mulakkal,” the protester said.

Besides independent organisations working for religious reformation in Christianity, former High Court Judge Kemal Pasha and Fr Augustine Vattoly also came to offer their support to the protesters.

Stanley Paulose, JCC secretary, spoke on the increased crimes associated to the church and said: “Earlier, priesthood was known for its sanctity. However, many people unfit for the position are the reason for such issues. This is one reason why we emphasise on the need for the Church Act.”

Arrest bishop Franco, demands VS

T’Puram: Delaying the arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal will only serve to destroy people’s faith in the Judiciary, V S Achuthanandan said on Sunday. In a statement, he declared full support to the nun who lodged the complaint against the bishop. It is not a good message that goes out to people when the victim, a nun, is being questioned ceaselessly and pressurised when the accused lives in the safety of power and influence, he said.