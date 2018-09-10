Corp to regulate volume of waste transported to Brahmapuram

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Concerned over the increasing volume of waste at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant and the facility’s limitations in treating it, the Kochi Corporation has decided to take strong remedial measures.

It will regulate the quantity of waste sent by the neighbouring local bodies to the plant. At present, 40 local bodies in and around Kochi are sending their waste there. The waste collected from neighbouring municipalities as well as from within the Corporation limits is being brought to the plant.

“Nearly 830 loads of waste materials got accumulated at the plant between August 28 and September 9. The existing plant is functioning only at minimum capacity and we are able to treat only a small volume of waste to manure every day,” said the Corporation authorities.“We need time to bring the situation under control. Else, the life of people living near the plant will become miserable. Flies and stench will engulf the area,” said Kochi Corporation Health Standing Committee chairperson V K Minimol.

“Hence, we have asked local bodies to stop dumping waste into the plant. The authorities concerned have been asked to restrict the number of loads. Only five panchayats will be allowed to transport waste to the plant in a day,” she said.

She said the waste was usually brought to the plant in Taurus lorries. “The volume of waste thus transported will be higher than the waste transported in a normal lorry. At a meeting convened by the District Collector last week, we had requested the loads be restricted. However, the panchayats keep transporting waste. This is why we have decided to take strong steps against the dumping of waste,” she said.

Segregation delays

The non-biodegradable waste from flood-affected areas is also transported to Brahmapuram. The Corporation authorities had also raised concerns over the delay in segregating the waste in flood-affected areas. It is expected to take six months for segregating the waste from flood-affected areas. The entire waste is being dumped in the area where the new waste-to-energy (WtE) plant is proposed. The Corporation is apprehensive whether the delay in segregating the waste will prolong the setting up of the WtE plant.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had laid the foundation stone of the WtE treatment plant at Brahmapuram earlier this year. The project will be implemented by GJ Eco Power Ltd at an estimated `375 crore. The actual plan was to complete the work in 18 months. The facility can treat 300 tonnes of waste every day, thereby generating 10 MW of electricity. Once it is set up, it will treat the waste from Kochi and neighbouring municipalities.