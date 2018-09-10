Home States Kerala

Kerala: New portal to audit schools’ donations to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund

Classes from primary to higher secondary following the state syllabus can log in to the portal using their credentials.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has set up a new portal to audit flood-affected schools and also the money other schools collected as donations for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

The new portal will go live from Tuesday and will be available in the existing ‘Sampoorna’ school management software owned by the state government.

Details of the donations, either transferred online via the SBI portal or deposited directly to the bank account of the General Education Department, have to be uploaded to the portal (www.sampoorna.itschool.gov.in). The money collected as donations by schools should also be mentioned in it.

Classes from primary to higher secondary following the state syllabus can log in to the portal using their credentials. However, CBSE and ICSE schools should register themselves using the link in it. Earlier, a government order had mandated that details of all the schools in the state, including CBSE and ICSE, from Class I to XII should be included in the Sampoorna portal. 

Damage report collection ends tomorrow
 The process of collecting details of flood damage reported in the state’s schools will be over by Tuesday. The details of circulars related to the Education Department’s relief operations will be provided in: www. education.kerala.gov.in. 

