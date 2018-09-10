Kerala Nun Rape case: National Commission for Women summons P.C. George for 'prostitute' remark

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took action against the Kerala MLA P.C. George who called the nun protesting against "rape" by a bishop of the Roman Catholic Church, "a prostitute".

In a letter addressed to the MLA, the Commission has asked him to appear before the women's body before September 20.

"The Commission condemns such objectionable and derogatory statements made by a person who occupies responsible position in the society. Considering the gravity of the matter, you (Kerala MLA P.C. George) are hereby required to provide an explanation for making such statements," the commission wrote in the letter.

In July, the nun had lodged a rape and sexual assault complaint against a bishop based in Jalandhar. The bishop reportedly used to often visit Kerala for official work, during which he allegedly raped her on several occasions.

The case gained traction after media reported the matter and an investigation was launched under public pressure.