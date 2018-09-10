Minister stresses role of LSG bodies in preventing contagious diseases

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas has highlighted the role of local self-government institutions in the campaign against prevention of contagious diseases in the wake of the recent flood.He was addressing a meeting of the elected representatives to chalk out strategies for health assistance programmes to prevent the outbreak of contagious diseases in the aftermath of floods.

Thomas said the local self-government institutions in association with Kudumbasree volunteers and volunteer organisations should join together in the implementation of programmes in the fight against the diseases. Complimenting the role played by the elected representatives in the rescue operations during the recent flood even at the cost of their lives, Thomas sought the cooperation in the implementation of health assistance programmes, including awareness campaign among people in the flood-affected areas.

He pointed out people should take extreme care in the use of water from the wells in the flood-affected areas. The Kerala Water Authority team should be alerted in case of any assistance, he said. Addressing the meeting, Raju Abraham sought assistance to people who lost their houses in Ranni taluk. Veena George MLA spoke on the role of Kudumbasree members in flood relief operations.