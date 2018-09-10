Home States Kerala

Red-tapism waters down civil defence force proposal of Fire & Rescue Services

At present, there are around 3,700 members in the civilian rescue team under the Fire and Rescue Services who have been provided basic training in rescue operations and first-aid administration.

Published: 10th September 2018 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Kerala Floods. | Express Photo Services

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Community Rescue Volunteer Service of the Fire and Rescue Services Department helped add fire in the hearts of public at the time of the recent floods who were in the line of action, rescuing the victims. However, the department could have done even better had its proposal for setting up a civil defence force implemented in its true spirit.The proposal to set up a core of volunteers, starting with 12,500 and to be raised to 30,000, was put forward by former Director General Tomin J Thachankary. 

However, the department had to water down the proposal after the government sat on the request to create about 10 posts to mould a parallel civilian force equipped to mitigate disasters and act swiftly in the time of calamities. “There was a proposal to rear a strong civilian force across the state that could be used in time of calamities. The plan was to train 12,500 volunteers in the beginning and then raise their number gradually. 

“This is a huge task and requires infrastructure and a proper system in place to monitor their training and related things. For that the department had requested the government to create posts, including that of instructors and administrators. “Since the government hasn’t created posts, the original plan had to be watered down,” said a senior officer in the department who wished to remain anonymous.

At present, there are around 3,700 members in the civilian rescue team under the Fire and Rescue Services who have been provided basic training in rescue operations and first-aid administration.“On an average we have about 30 civilians attached with each fire station. There are 123 fire stations in Kerala and the civilians have been trained in our facilities,” said Fire and Rescue sources. Director General of Fire and Rescue Services A Hemachandran said: “Having civilian volunteers from local communities is a big boost during rescue operations as they have better knowledge of the topography of the place.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fire and Rescue Services Department floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality