Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan stays away from hartal

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan has chosen to stay away from Monday’s hartal saying that Kerala is yet to complete the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

Published: 10th September 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

UDF candidate V D Satheesan gets a kiss from an old woman in Kottuvally panchayat in Paravoor during his poll campaign | P K Jeevan Jose

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan has chosen to stay away from Monday’s hartal saying that Kerala is yet to complete the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims. “My stand is not new. I always stay away from hartals,” the North Paravur MLA said, adding that he used to keep away from hartals even if it was called by the Congress.

“I have been taking this stand for the past 15 years. I believe that protests like hartal are an intrusion into the personal liberty of citizens. Earlier itself I had requested UDF leaders to exclude worst-hit areas like North Paravur, Aluva and Kalamassery. We were told to take a decision at the regional level. Hence, we decided to avoid these areas from Monday’s hartal,” said Satheesan.

Satheesan has been active in relief and rehabilitation works in his constituency, which was severely affected by the flood. Many families are still residing at relief camps as their houses were completely destroyed in the disaster.Meanwhile, KPCC president M M Hassan said flood-hit areas have been excluded from the hartal called in solidarity with the Congress’ Bharat Bandh to protest against the fuel price hike.

