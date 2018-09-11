‘Cops not taking earnest effort to nab the accused’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The petitioner submitted notwithstanding a complaint before the Kuravilangad Police Station by one of the nuns who had deposed before the investigation officer there was a threat to her life as well as the lives of other witnesses, no case had been registered by the police till date and no protection given to them.

Appearing for the prosecution, Senior Government Pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted that investigation is on the right track and sought two days time to get instruction from the investigation team with regard to its progress.

The petition filed by Malayalavedi organisation president George Vattukulam through advocate Joseph Rony Jose submitted the police is not taking an earnest effort to arrest the accused. He also sought a directive to conduct a free and fair probe in the case.