Deluge-hit goods flood second-hand market in Kerala

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

MUVATTUPUZHA: In the post-flood scenario, you should think twice before buying pre-owned furniture and electronic equipment as second-hand shops are picking up stocks from flood-affected areas, which will be repaired and sold again.

Recently, when Express visited a second-hand furniture and electronics shop in Muvattupuzha, we found ACs, table fans, chairs, tables and even a currency counting machine from a flood-hit financial firm stocked there.

“We procured the electronic goods and furniture from a banking firm in Aluva that was completely inundated. Since the company was selling them at a very cheap price, we purchased them in bulk. We will try to rectify the ACs, fans and computers. They would fetch good money in the second-hand market,” said shop-owner Baby.

When asked about the currency counting machine, he said, “I don’t know its name. This is not a normal currency counting machine. Using this, currencies of various denominations can be counted at a time. It costs around `30-40 lakh. We will try to repair it. If not possible, working spare parts can be sold in the market.”