Home States Kerala

Deluge-hit goods flood second-hand market in Kerala

In the post-flood scenario, you should think twice before buying pre-owned furniture and electronic equipment as second-hand shops are picking up stocks from flood-affected areas

Published: 11th September 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

An advanced multiple currency denomination counting machine is kept outside a second-hand furniture and electronic goods shop in Muvattupuzha | Albin Mathew

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

MUVATTUPUZHA: In the post-flood scenario, you should think twice before buying pre-owned furniture and electronic equipment as second-hand shops are picking up stocks from flood-affected areas, which will be repaired and sold again.

Recently, when Express visited a second-hand furniture and electronics shop in Muvattupuzha, we found ACs, table fans, chairs, tables and even a currency counting machine from a flood-hit financial firm stocked there.

“We procured the electronic goods and furniture from a banking firm in Aluva that was completely inundated. Since the company was selling them at a very cheap price, we purchased them in bulk. We will try to rectify the ACs, fans and computers. They would fetch good money in the second-hand market,” said shop-owner Baby.

When asked about the currency counting machine, he said, “I don’t know its name. This is not a normal currency counting machine. Using this, currencies of various denominations can be counted at a time. It costs around `30-40 lakh. We will try to repair it. If not possible, working spare parts can be sold in the market.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
flood Kerala second hand market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike