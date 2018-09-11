Home States Kerala

Kerala Floods: 4,778 people still in 120 relief camps

According to the Disaster Management State Control Room, the rains and floods have claimed 491 lives since May 29 while 14 persons remain missing.

Published: 11th September 2018 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Lorries Kerala floods

Stranded people being evacuated and shifted to relief camps in Taurus, Tata Tippers at Thottumugham near Aluva (File | EPS/Melton Antony)

By IANS

THIRUVANTAPUTRAM: A month after Kerala was devastated by unprecedented rains and floods, 4,778 people are still in 120 relief camps, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the Disaster Management State Control Room, the rains and floods have claimed 491 lives since May 29 while 14 persons remain missing.

At the height of the deluge, there were 14.50 lakh people in over 3,000 relief camps. While Kasargode district was virtually left untouched, the capital district suffered minor damage.

The worst hit districts included Alappuzha, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Wayanad besides parts of Kannur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kottayam and Kollam.

A total of 1,738 persons are in 55 camps in Thrissur district and 1,702 in Alappuzha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Floods Relief Camps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Twinkle Khanna (Courtesy: Instagram)
I am not a feminist icon: Twinkle Khanna
Sussanne Khan visits Sonali Bendre in New York
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike