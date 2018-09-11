Home States Kerala

‘Nun’s rape resembles lock-up assault’

The alleged rape of a nun by Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal is similar to the lock-up brutality, said former Vigilance director Jacob Thomas during a ‘Meet the Press’ programme here on Monday. 

By Express News Service

Assaulting a prisoner in the lock-up is reprehensible as he is powerless and can’t react. The alleged rape of the nun is similar as the perpetrator is a powerful person.

Replying to a specific question, Thomas said he was sidelined for the post of DGP for taking action against corruption, though he was senior to the present incumbent Loknath Behera.

Thomas, who was suspended from the police force for criticising the handling of the Ockhi relief and writing a book without prior permission, said when he found out he was not fit for the this system, he decided not to change himself for the system. He said he is more into research and teaching and that’s his vocation now.

