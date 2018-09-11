Volunteers keep off relief work

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Hundreds of onion sacks, rice bags, water bottles, big volume of sugar, cooking oil, wheat flour, utensils, plastic items, clothes and medicines have been kept at the godown.

“As far as the sacks are concerned, we load them into the trucks. But in the case of loose and multi-packet items, they’re sorted out by volunteers and then packed before being loaded. NSS volunteers from various colleges have been carrying out the task,” said another officer.

“At the Shoranur parcel van office, 17 wagons of relief materials have been unloaded by students from nearby colleges and schools. Three more wagons are waiting to be unloaded. As far as Railways is concerned, we need to empty our parcel vans in minimum possible time.

The consignments are sent to godowns at Palakkad and Kullapully. One load of hay (maize crop) arrived from Ahmedabad.

Though the Animal Husbandry Department raised a claim for it, since the district magistrate is the consignee, we could hand it over only to the local administration,” said an officer at the Shoranur station.