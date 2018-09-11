Women’s Commission member, Kollam BJP president attacked

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A Kerala Women’s Commission member and the BJP Kollam president were among the persons attacked by hartal supporters in separate incidents in the district during the 12-hour hartal called by the UDF and LDF on Monday.

Commission member Shahida Kamal and BJP’s G Gopinathan suffered injuries in the attacks. Besides them, police inspector Saji Kumar was also assaulted while on duty at Anchal.

Shahida was on her way to the Mount Tabor Dayara Convent in Pathanapuram – where a nun’s body was found in a well the other day – when a group of protesters blocked her official car at Neduthery here.

“They hurled abuses at me and asked me to lower the car window. When I refused, they forced the door open and assaulted me,” said Shahida. The driver Nikhil was also injured. She said the protesters did not relent even when they were apprised of the purpose of her visit.

Soon, police from the Pathanapuram and Kunnicode stations rushed to spot and escorted Shahida away. She was later admitted to the Pathanapuram taluk hospital. The Kunnicode police have registered a case against the protesters. DCC president Bindu Krishna said the party will inquire into the incident.

Meanwhile, the car carrying BJP district president G Gopinathan was attacked by Youth Congress members at Chavara. Driver Sasi was injured.

Protesters also targeted the SBI Kollur branch. However, no damage was reported. The hartal was total in the district. The hartal supporters targeted private vehicles and forcefully closed shops.