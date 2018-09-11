Home States Kerala

Women’s Commission member, Kollam BJP president attacked

The hartal was total in the district. The hartal supporters targeted private vehicles and forcefully closed shops.

Published: 11th September 2018 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A Kerala Women’s Commission member and the BJP Kollam president were among the persons attacked by hartal supporters in separate incidents in the district during the 12-hour hartal called by the UDF and LDF on Monday.

Commission member Shahida Kamal and BJP’s G Gopinathan suffered injuries in the attacks. Besides them, police inspector Saji Kumar was also assaulted while on duty at Anchal.

Shahida was on her way to the Mount Tabor Dayara Convent in Pathanapuram – where a nun’s body was found in a well the other day – when a group of protesters blocked her official car at Neduthery here.
“They hurled abuses at me and asked me to lower the car window. When I refused, they forced the door open and assaulted me,” said Shahida. The driver Nikhil was also injured. She said the protesters did not relent even when they were apprised of the purpose of her visit.

Soon, police from the Pathanapuram and Kunnicode stations rushed to spot and escorted Shahida away. She was later admitted to the Pathanapuram taluk hospital. The Kunnicode police have registered a case against the protesters. DCC president Bindu Krishna said the party will inquire into the incident.
Meanwhile, the car carrying BJP district president G Gopinathan was attacked by Youth Congress members at Chavara. Driver Sasi was injured.

Protesters also targeted the SBI Kollur branch. However, no damage was reported. The hartal was total in the district. The hartal supporters targeted private vehicles and forcefully closed shops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike